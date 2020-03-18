Fujifilm Holdings shares untraded on glut of orders after China says drug works against coronavirus - Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: Fujifilm's company logo (top) is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese company Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) were untraded due to a glut of buy orders after Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday that China said the company’s Avigan drug works against coronavirus.

Avigan, an anti-flu drug, is manufactured by one of the company’s subsidiaries. Kyodo reported that Chinese scientists have verified the drug’s effectiveness against the novel coronavirus in testing.