Health News
June 24, 2020 / 11:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19 patients

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in adults hospitalized with COVID-19.

The company in-licensed losmapimod from GlaxoSmithKline Plc last year after the drug failed to prove more effective than placebo in a large clinical trial in 2015. [bwnews.pr/2VeJvn7]

Fulcrum expects to report topline data in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The late-stage trial will assess the proportion of patients who die or experience respiratory failure by day 28, after receiving daily oral dose of losmapimod along with a standard of care for 14 days.

Losmapimod is being tested by Fulcrum for the treatment of a muscle-wasting disorder called facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below