G20 says equal access to vaccines is key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic

FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of Covid-19 and stock graph logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Equitable and affordable access to vaccines for all is key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery, the G20 Finance and Health ministers said on Thursday.

“We will continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people’s lives, jobs and incomes”, the group said in a statement.

“An action plan will be presented at the G20 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in October 2020 and to the G20 leaders’ summit in November 2020.”