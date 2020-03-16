Spain says Saudi Arabia to call G20 meet on coronavirus in coming days

MADRID (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday that he would call in the coming days an extraordinary G20 meeting to tackle coronavirus and its economic impact, Sanchez’ office said.

Saudi Arabia is the host of the next G20 summit - an annual gathering of representatives of the world’s largest economies.

“The prime minister proposed to call an urgent and extraordinary, virtual-presence summit to evaluate the situation and work out a roadmap. The Saudi leader manifested his agreement and said he would call a G20 summit in the coming days,” the statement said.