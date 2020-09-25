Japan finance minister urges G7 to pressure China to abide by debt relief initiative

FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that China’s participation in a debt relief initiative dubbed “DSSI” was insufficient and that the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies must put more pressure on Beijing to abide by it.

Speaking to reporters after a G7 teleconference, Aso voiced the need to extend the debt relief programme for poor developing countries beyond its current year-end deadline.

Aso said the G7 finance chiefs also discussed responses to the coronavirus pandemic during the teleconference.