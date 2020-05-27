Britain in close contact with U.S. in run up to G7: PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is in close contact with the United States in the run-up to the G7 summit and is looking at what is being proposed, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the White House said President Donald Trump believed there would be “no greater example of reopening” than holding a summit of Group of Seven leaders in the United States near the end of June.

“We continue to be in close contact with the U.S. in the run-up to the summit and we are looking at the detail of what they are proposing,” the spokesman told reporters.