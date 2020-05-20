France's Macron open to travelling to U.S. for G7 if epidemic allows

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint video news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 18, 2020. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is open to travelling to the United States for an in-person meeting of Group of Seven leaders if the coronavirus epidemic situation allows, an Elysee official said on Wednesday.

“He’s open, he’s even willing to go there, but obviously with this caveat: only if the sanitary conditions allow,” the official said, after the two leaders talked on the phone.

Trump, who is head of the G7 this year, had planned to hold this year’s summit at the presidential retreat of Camp David, Maryland, in June.

On Wednesday, he said he may again host the G7 summit in Washington or Camp David, after earlier cancelling the in-person meeting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.