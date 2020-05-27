Germany can't confirm Merkel will attend G7 in person: spokeswoman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel cannot confirm her physical presence at an envisaged summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in the United States yet, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that this would depend on how the coronavirus pandemic develops.
President Donald Trump believes there would be “no greater example of reopening” than holding a summit of Group of Seven leaders in the United States near the end of June, the White House said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Martin