Japan's Aso: Policy response to virus damage varies for each G7 member

FILE PHOTO: Japanese finance minister Taro Aso takes questions at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., Oct. 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the desirable policy response to the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak will vary from country to country.

Speaking to reporters after a conference call by the Group of Seven finance leaders, Aso said it was “significant” that the group shared the need to act against risks from the virus in such a short period of time.