Japan
March 3, 2020 / 1:11 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Japan's Aso: Policy response to virus damage varies for each G7 member

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japanese finance minister Taro Aso takes questions at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., Oct. 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the desirable policy response to the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak will vary from country to country.

Speaking to reporters after a conference call by the Group of Seven finance leaders, Aso said it was “significant” that the group shared the need to act against risks from the virus in such a short period of time.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below