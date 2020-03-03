G7 agreed to do 'everything possible' to limit harm from coronavirus: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on the President's FY2021 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to ‘do everything possible’ to limit harm from the fast-spreading coronavirus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Mnuchin told the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee that the Trump administration was closely monitoring the disease and its impact on public health, supply chains, markets and the broader economy, and coordinating with international organizations and other countries.

He said he spoke with G7 finance ministers and central bankers on Tuesday and they agreed to “do everything possible to limit the spread of the virus and limit the harm that it causes.”