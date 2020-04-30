Business News
April 30, 2020 / 12:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

G7 finance leaders agree on coordination for global recovery: Japan's Aso

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Group of Seven finance leaders agreed during a telephone conference on Thursday on the need for policy coordination to achieve a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso made the comment during a news conference held after Japan’s parliament had approved a supplementary budget to fund a $1.1 trillion stimulus package to cushion the blow to the Japanese economy from the pandemic.

