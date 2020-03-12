U.S. Treasury to hold G7 finance meeting by videoconference amid coronavirus restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said it will hold the next meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors by videoconference amid precautions about the coronavirus, canceling a physical meeting that had been planned for Philadelphia next month.

The move follows a growing list of other large-scale business and government meetings that have shifted to an online format as the coronavirus spreads in the United States and new travel restrictions are imposed. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday banned passengers from three of the seven countries — France, Germany and Italy — from entering the United States.