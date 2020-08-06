Health News
Gambia records biggest jump in daily coronavirus cases

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia reported a 17% rise in coronavirus cases on Thursday, its biggest ever daily jump, data from the health ministry showed.

The ministry said 136 new infections were recorded, around 30% of which were health workers from two hospitals, taking the total number of cases to 935.

Mainland Africa’s smallest country imposed a three-week curfew and reintroduced a state of emergency on Wednesday after cases surged by 60% in one week.

Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Aaron Ross

