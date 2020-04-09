GAVI to disburse $29 million to help COVID fight in 13 countries

GENEVA (Reuters) - The GAVI vaccine alliance will disburse $29 million to help health systems in 13 lower-income countries fight COVID-19, it said on Thursday, part of a $200 million programme approved by its board last month.

The Geneva-based public–private global health partnership said the first recipients are Myanmar, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Malawi, Afghanistan, Sudan, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau, Tajikistan, Bhutan and Liberia.

Roughly 39% of the initial amount will be spent on protective equipment for health workers, with the rest going for diagnostic tests and to boost disease surveillance, spokesman James Fulker said.