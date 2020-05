FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Monday it was planning to cut its global workforce in the aviation unit by as much as 25% this year, including both voluntary and involuntary layoffs, due to business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The job cuts are part of the $3 billion in cost and cash savings announced by the company last month.