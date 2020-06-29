Geneva motor show postponed until 2022: organizers

FILE PHOTO: A poster is seen at the Palexpo exhibition centre as the 90th edition of the International Motor Show is cancelled to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show said on Monday that they would not organize the event in 2021.

The organizers said a majority of exhibitors surveyed said they would probably not participate in a 2021 event and that they would prefer to have it held in 2022.

“The automotive sector is currently going through a difficult phase, and exhibitors need time to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said the committee and council of the Foundation Salon International de l’Automobile.