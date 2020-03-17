Georgia bans minibuses, restricts services of gyms and swimming pools from March 18, PM says

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia banned minibuses and restricted services of gyms and swimming pools in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the country’s prime minister said on Tuesday.
Giorgi Gakharia told reporters that the measure would come into force from March 18.
Georgia has reported 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus. One patient has recovered while more than 1,000 people with suspected infections remain in quarantine, authorities said.
Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alex Richardson