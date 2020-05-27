Georgia to reopen all shops, cafes, resume public transport before June 8: PM

FILE PHOTO: Officials wearing protective gear take the body temperature at a check point, after Georgian authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Marneuli near Tbilisi, Georgia March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia will restart public transport and reopen shops, shopping malls and cafes and restaurants before June 8, the ex-Soviet country’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Wednesday.

Gakharia told the government that public transport, including the metro, would resume on May 29, while shops and shopping malls, roofed and open-air markets, and restaurants with open spaces will reopen from June 1.

Restaurants of all types, hotels and inter-city transportation will resume operations from June 8.

“We took a decision on further easing the existing restrictions by considering the economic and social interests of our citizens,” Gakharia said, adding that wearing face masks on public transport and in shops would remain obligatory.

Swimming pools, gyms, theatres and night clubs remain closed.

Georgia had reported 735 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 12 deaths.