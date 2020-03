FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends a news conference after a meeting with the economy ministers from Germany's 16 states to discuss the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy, Europe’s largest, will sooner or later get back to normal after the coronavirus crisis, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

“We all expect that sooner or later economic activity will normalise and the economy will resume its successful path,” Altmaier told a news conference in Berlin.