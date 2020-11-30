Germans must do more to reduce contacts to curb pandemic, minister says

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Philipp Steinberg from the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWi) hold a joint news conference to present the government's economic autumn projection, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 infections is still much too high in most German regions and people must do more to reduce their contacts to slow the spread of the disease, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Monday.

Altmaier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, added that pandemic relief aid for companies cannot be extended indefinitely and taxes will not be raised in this parliamentary term, which will likely last until late next year.