FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - German companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak through no fault of their own will get the help they need, the country’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday.

The government will “not allow the virus to infect the German economy,” Altmaier said on the sidelines of a German-Greek business event in Berlin.