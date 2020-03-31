German minister says tracking apps to tackle coronavirus must be voluntary

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht speaks during a plenum session with a debate on "Fighting right-wing extremism and hate, consequences of the right-wing terrorist murders in Hanau" at the lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht told Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday that tracking apps to help tackle coronavirus could only be used voluntarily in Germany, where people are deeply suspicious of digital surveillance.

“It’s a real infringement if I have such data so I can only agree with everyone who says that if there is such a solution that actually breaks the chains of infection, it’s only possible if those who have it on their mobile phones and so use it do so voluntarily,” Lambrecht said.

Germany hopes to launch a smartphone app within weeks to help trace coronavirus infections, after a broad political consensus emerged that adopting an approach pioneered by Singapore can be effective without invading people’s privacy.