German vaccine authority recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for older people: FAZ newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s vaccine authority will recommend AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for over-65s, the Frankfurter Allgemeine reported, news that promises an easing of the supply constraints that have slowed the country’s vaccine roll-out.

The newspaper reported on Thursday that the Permanent Vaccine Commission’s (STIKO) recommendation had already been written, but was still being discussed internally before being made public.

STIKO could not immediately be reached for comment.