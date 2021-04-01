German health minister confident "enough people" willing to take AZ shot

FILE PHOTO: A vial with the AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is pictured in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine’s proven effectiveness means there will be no problem finding enough people willing to take it, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

“I am certain we will find enough people willing to take the AstraZeneca vaccine because the protection it offers is good,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Reports of extremely rare, but severe, side-effects after the vaccine was administered have prompted authorities in several countries including Germany to recommend that the shot not be used on younger people.