Germany sticks to recommendation on vaccine switch after first Astra dose

FILE PHOTO: A vial with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a vaccination of teachers and nursery teachers, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Grevesmuehlen, Germany, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s vaccine commission stuck to its recommendation on Thursday that people aged under 60 who have received one shot of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine should receive an mRNA vaccine as their second dose.

The commission, known as STIKO, said the second dose should be administered twelve weeks after the AstraZeneca shot.

Two mRNA vaccines, one from Pfizer/BioNTech and one from Moderna, are currently approved for use in Germany.