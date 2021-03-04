Germany to give single AstraZeneca vaccine dose to COVID-19 patients

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s vaccine commission said on Thursday that people who have recovered from COVID-19 should receive a single dose of the vaccine from AstraZeneca, a decision that would make it possible to stretch scarce supply.
The single dose should be given six months after a person has been diagnosed with the illness, the Permanent Vaccination Commission said in a statement released by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.
