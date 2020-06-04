Factbox: German stimulus to drive forward green vehicles

FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle charging station of municipal utilities "Stadtwerke Ruesselsheim" is pictured at their headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s coronavirus recovery stimulus package contains measures to boost low emission cars and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Here are some of them:

* An increase in the government buyer incentives for electric cars costing less than 40,000 euros ($44,800) to 6,000 euros per vehicle, up from 3,000 euros previously. The incentives are available until December 2021. Including a manufacturer stipend of 3,000 euros, customers can get a 9,000 bonus for electric cars.

* The tax rate of 0.25% will be applied to electric cars in corporate fleets costing up to 60,000 euros. Previously only electric cars costing less than 40,000 euros were eligible for this rate.

* Investment worth 1 billion euros for research and development and investments into future technologies and processes in 2020 and 2021.

* Investment of 2.5 billon euros in the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and battery cell production.

* An obligation for all gas stations to offer electric vehicle charging points and to intensify the build up of charging points in public buildings, such as daycare facilities, hospitals, and sports centres.

* Funding worth 1.2 billion euros to help spur low emission buses and trucks.