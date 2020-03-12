German financial watchdog urges banks to prepare for trading at home

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s financial markets watchdog on Thursday urged banks to prepare their traders for trading at home in the midst of the expanding coronavirus crisis.
Home offices are “acceptable and even necessary in crisis situations,” the Bafin watchdog said.
Bafin said banks should lift any blanket bans they may have against trading at home.
“All necessary security measures and controls can be managed electronically,” Bafin said.
