Germany has sufficient ICU beds, says association

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has a sufficient number of intensive care beds to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases, the head of Germany’s DIVI association for intensive/emergency medicine said on Tuesday, adding coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients could be cared for.

The Vice President of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s leading authority on the coronavirus, said the R-value should be at 0.7 or lower for a while for the situation to be under control.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Adair; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Thomas Seythal

