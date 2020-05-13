Germany announces gradual easing of border controls

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer gives a news conference with details of planned border openings, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will start to ease some of the border controls introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus from Saturday with the aim of having free travel in Europe from June 15, Interior Minster Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday.

Seehofer said that general border controls agreed with France, Switzerland and Austria due to end on May 15 would be extended until June 16 but as many crossings as possible would be reopened.

“The goal is that from mid-June we want to have free travel in Europe,” he said, adding that controls could be re-imposed if there are new outbreaks.