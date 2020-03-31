Germany delays 2021 budget schedule due to coronavirus crisis: FAZ

FILE PHOTO: The Odeonsplatz square during a partial lockdown in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s government will not be ready to rubber-stamp its budget for next year by summer as the ongoing coronavirus crisis is delaying the process, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a letter from the Finance Ministry.

“In light of the great level of uncertainty regarding the development (of the coronavirus crisis) we have decided to give up the original timetable,” Werner Gatzer, state secretary at the Finance Ministry, wrote in the letter.

A spokesperson for the Ministry confirmed the letter.

Under previous plans, the budget for 2021 was supposed to be ready for government approval on June 17, he said.