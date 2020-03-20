Germany planning special budget of at least 100 billion euros: Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is planning a supplementary budget of at least 100 billion euros to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and will finance it completely via debt, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Half of the money in the special budget would be used to create an emergency fund to the value of 50 billion euros ($53.47 billion) for small firms, Handelsblatt reported, adding that the measure would be approved by the cabinet on Monday.