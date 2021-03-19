German coronavirus cases rising exponentially: RKI

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus infections in Germany is rising exponentially, a public health official said on Friday.
Lars Schaade, vice-president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases urged people not to travel over the Easter holiday period to contain the number of cases.
There was a risk that Germany could be in a similar situation by Easter as it was in at Christmas, he said.
Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Kirsti Knolle
