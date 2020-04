People, some of them with protective masks, are seen downtown, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally.