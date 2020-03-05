Germany reports 109 new confirmed coronavirus cases

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 109 within a day, a public health institute said on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, there were 349 cases spread across all but one federal state, up from 240 on Wednesday morning and compared with 262 on Wednesday afternoon, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The hardest-hit state is the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous, with 175 cases.