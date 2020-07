Samples from voluntary coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests are seen at the new corona test centre at the Hochfelln service station on the A8 motorway near the town of Bergen, Germany, 30 July 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany reported 870 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a tally from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

That brought the total number to 208,698 while 9,141 deaths have been recorded.