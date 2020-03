A medic conducts a swab test during a media event at a drive-through coronavirus testing checkpoint in Munich, Germany, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - There are now 2,078 coronavirus cases in Germany, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control had published its latest figures on Wednesday evening, showing 1,567 confirmed cases and 3 deaths related to the virus.