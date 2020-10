A sign reminding people to wear a mask is seen prior to an ordered lock-down due to the further spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pfarrkirchen, Germany, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,409 to 449,275, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 42 to 10,098, the tally showed.