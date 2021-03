FILE PHOTO: A costumer passes a sign reading "entrance. already registered" before entering a shopping center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown measures are eased in in Dresden, Germany, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,834 to 2,545,781, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 252 to 73,062, the tally showed.