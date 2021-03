A couple walks past an abandoned store after buying new skis for the next season with a huge discount during winter sales, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown continues, in Bonn, Germany, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Mar 17 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 13,435 to 2,594,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 249 to 73,905, the tally showed.