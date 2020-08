FILE PHOTO: Staff of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control takes a swap sample of mayor Christoph Spieles as part of a local monitoring study following an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kupferzell, Germany, May 19, 2020. Marijan Murat/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,415 to 222,828, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 6 to 9,231, the tally showed.