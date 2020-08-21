Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,427: RKI

FILE PHOTO: Schoolgirls and schoolboys of the fifth year voluntarily wear protective face masks inside their classroom as schools re-open after summer holidays and the lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,427 to 230,048, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9,260, the tally showed.