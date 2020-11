FILE PHOTO: A member of Germany's Red Cross medical staff waits for people at a newly installed drive- and walk-in corona test centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,419 to 815,746, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 267 to 12,814, the tally showed.