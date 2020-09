FILE PHOTO: Brazilian Renata Alves gets her mandatory COVID-19 test done after she was reunited with her German boyfriend Florian Mehler following a six month lockdown due the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,499 to 252,298, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by four to 9,329, the tally showed.