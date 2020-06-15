Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 192 to 186,461 - RKI

FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel is seen as employees of meat marketer "Westfleisch" wait in line to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a provisional testing center at the premises of a "Westfleisch" meat factory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hamm, Germany, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 192 to 186,461, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by four to 8,791, the tally showed.