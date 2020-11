Stacked chairs and tables are pictured on a street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Leipzig, Germany, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 19,990 to 597,583, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 118 to 10,930, the tally showed.