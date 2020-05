FILE PHOTO: Members of the District Administration Department patrol through the city to check if the corona regulations are respected, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2 to 174,355, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The tally showed no further deaths due to the virus. The reported death toll remained at 7,914.