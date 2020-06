FILE PHOTO: Only two flights are seen scheduled as the first charter flight by German air carrier Lufthansa starts for Tianjin, China, after the lockdown, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 213 to 182,028, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,522, the tally showed.