People stroll downtown as the Bavarian government discusses to make the wearing of masks obligatory in public spaces such as pedestrian zones due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Munich, Germany, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,153 to 280,223, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 15 to 9,443, the tally showed.