Customers wait in a queue to receive a protective mask before they are allowed to enter a bicycle shop, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Sankt Augustin near Bonn, Germany, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll rose by 281 to 4,879, the tally showed.